Updated : May 11, 2021 07:46:34 IST

Investment platform Groww is set to acquire Indiabulls AMC's mutual funds business from Indiabulls Housing Finance, for consideration of Rs 175 crore, subject to approval from SEBI and other regulators. With this, Groww will be among the first fintechs to enter the AMC business.

CNBC-TV18’s Shruti Mishra spoke to Groww’s Co-Founder and CEO Lalit Keshre and discussed the details of the acquisition.

Also, Anand Kumar Bajaj, Founder, MD and CEO of PayNearby shares details of the company’s FY21 earnings and the road ahead.