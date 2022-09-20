Insurtech startup Zopper bags $75 million in Series C funding & B Capital’s investment mantra

Insurtech startup Zopper bags $75 million in a series C funding round led by Creaegis. Round also saw participation from Icici Venture, Bessemer Venture Partners and existing investor Blume Ventures. B Capital is a multi-stage global investment firm with $6.5 billion in assets under management. Startup Street spoke to Howard Morgan, chairman & general partner at B Capital to discuss the company's investment strategy.

Insurtech startup Zopper has raised $75 million in its Series C funding, led by Creaegis with participation from ICICI Venture and Bessemer Venture Partners. Existing investor, Blume Ventures also participated in the round. Tiger Global, currently invested in the company, will continue to extend its support for future growth.

Zopper claims this is one of the largest funding rounds in the insurtech space in Asia till date. To talk about the road ahead at Zopper, Startup Street spoke to its co-founder and CEO, Surjendu Kuila.

B Capital is a multi-stage global investment firm with $6.5 billion in assets under management. The investment firm focuses on seed to late-stage growth investments which are primarily in the enterprise, financial technology and healthcare sectors. Founded in 2015, the company focuses on investments primarily in the US and Asia.

It recently announced the close of its Ascent Fund-II at $250 million. In India, B Capital has invested in companies like Meesho, BYJU's, Khata Book, Fi and Dailyhunt to name a few. Startup Street spoke to Howard Morgan, chairman & general partner at B Capital, to discuss the company's investment strategy.

