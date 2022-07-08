Innoviti closes series D round at $45 mn and HealthifyMe’s growth plans

Innoviti payment solutions has closed its $45 million series D fundraise today. Singapore-based growth equity firm, Panthera Growth Partners has invested $15 million from its recently announced fund II. New investors including Alumni Ventures, Patni Family Office and existing investors, FMO and Bessemer Venture Partners have also participated in the series D round. Innoviti has also raised debt from Trifecta Capital and other individual investors. Startup Street spoke to Rajeev Agrawal, CEO of Innoviti to talk about the road ahead.

Health and fitness company HealthifyMe, one of India's largest digital wellness platforms, is catering to more than 30 million users and plans to grow this base further. In a bid to do so, the company recently launched HealthifyPro, which is HealthifyMe’s flagship fitness plan. The company which is also targeting a turnover of $500 million in 5 years, is currently growing at over 100 percent. Startup Street spoke to Tushar Vashisht, Co-founder & CEO of HealthifyMe to shed light on the startups expansion plans and the role of technology in the fitness and wellbeing market.

