Indonesia-based startup Lummo raises $80 million in Series C round led by Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India

Indonesia-based startup Lummo that focuses on digitizing micro small and medium enterprise operations, helping them sell directly to their customers and build a distinctive brand online, has raised USD 80 million in its Series C round of funding led by Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital India. Lummo’s flagship product, Tokko has also been rebranded to Lummoshop.

Other global tech and e-commerce investors such as CapitalG, The Independent Growth Fund of Google parent company Alphabet; Nuvemshop CEO, Santiago Sosa and former Lazada CEO, Max Bittner also participated in this round.

In addition, Lummo's flagship product, Tokko has also been rebranded to Lummoshop. To know more about the company's growth plans CNBC-TV18 spoke to Krishnan Menon, Founder & CEO of Lummo.

