INDmoney raises $75 million in Series D round led by Steadview Capital, Tiger Global

Super finance app, INDmoney has raised USD 75 million as part of its Series D round from marquee global investors comprising Steadview Capital, Tiger Global and Dragoneer Investment Group. Following this Series D round, INDmoney's total capital raise stands at USD 133 million with an approximate balance capital available of USD 120 million besides additional capital from other incoming investors.

To discuss about the road ahead, CNBC-TV18 spoke to INDmoney's founder, Ashish Kashyap.

