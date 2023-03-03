India's online content creation market to reach over $24 billion by 2028

India's online content creation market gains huge traction courtesy the rise of digital technology and streaming platforms, it has become an intensely lucrative business. The digital marketing landscape reached a value of close to $4.5 billion in 2022. The industry is growing at a compounded annual growth rate of more than 32 percent and is estimated to reach a value of over $24 billion by 2028.

According to a report by EY, the Indian content industry stood at a towering $19 billion valuation in 2020 and is expected to hit $30.6 billion this year. This, thanks to the pan-India digital adoption and internet penetration. CNBC-TV18’s Arundathi Ramanan gets a detailed report on India's startups in the digital content space.

In this special series – ‘Future Female Forward’, the spotlight is on an edtech platform which is empowering 95 percent of its women teachers to become global educators. 43 percent of Indian women graduates with science or technology degrees, yet only 14 percent of them enter the workforce, as per the All India survey on higher education.

Not just that there are only 75 female educators and 400 male teachers across the system. In order to bridge this gap edtech platform, Cuemath is aiming to build a platform for women tutors that will help them advance their careers and in some cases also go global.

Watch the accompanying video for more.