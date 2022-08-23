Startup Street | India's deeptech startups poised for impact: NASSCOM study

The National Association of Software and Services Companies or NASSCOM in partnership with Zinnov, a global management and strategy consulting firm has launched its first in-depth deeptech start-up report. After filing papers to launch an IPO, the founder of Sula Vineyards Rajiv Samant says the company can grow at 20 percent annually.

As India leaps forward to becoming a digitally transformed nation, the Indian deeptech start-up ecosystem continues to witness a significant growth trajectory on the back of an exponential rise of emerging technologies and their adoption across sectors.

The National Association of Software and Services Companies or NASSCOM in partnership with Zinnov, a global management and strategy consulting firm, has launched its first in-depth deeptech startup report, 'India's deeptech startups poised for impact'.

Startup Street spoke to Ramkumar Narayanan, Chair at NASSCOM Product Council; Layak Singh, CEO of Artivatic.ai; and Niranjan Subba Rao, Co-founder & CEO of Cyclops Medtech, to elaborate on its key findings.

Meanwhile, after filing papers to launch an IPO, founder of Sula Vineyards Rajiv Samant says the company can grow at 20 percent annually. In a conversation with CNBC-TV18’s Yash Jain, he also added that a free trade agreement between India and Australia will lead to a significant cut in import tariff, but it will not impact Sula’s business.

Watch video for more.