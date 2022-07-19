Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana's Neem Ayu bet and Shiprocket acquires Omuni

Smriti Mandhana, vice-captain of the Indian women's cricket team joins the list of Indian cricketers who have made startup investments and is reportedly the first Indian woman cricketer to do so. Ecommerce enablement platform, Shiprocket that is backed by Temasek and Zomato has acquired Arvind's Omnichannel technology business, Omuni for Rs 200 crore in a stock and cash deal.

Smriti Mandhana, vice-captain of the Indian women's cricket team joins the list of Indian cricketers who have made startup investments and is reportedly the first Indian woman cricketer to do so. Smriti has invested an undisclosed sum in Neem Ayu, an Ayurvedic brand for haircare and skincare. Startup Street spoke to Smriti Mandhana, vice-captain of the Indian Women's Cricket Team and the founder of Neem Ayu, Aditi Hingu to talk about the road ahead for the recently launched brand.

Ecommerce enablement platform, Shiprocket that is backed by Temasek and Zomato has acquired Arvind's Omnichannel technology business, Omuni for Rs 200 crore in a stock and cash deal. The combination of both entities promises to facilitate quick, efficient deliveries of shipments from the nearest store or warehouse, significantly reducing delivery timelines and enhancing customer experience. Startup Street spoke to Saahil Goel, Co-founder and CEO of Shiprocket to talk about this acquisition.

India's booming startup ecosystem is not just being built by 20-somethings...the older entrepreneurs are also swinging it with style. In fact, recent studies have shown that the success rate of 40 plus founders tends to be higher. To tap this group of entrepreneurs, getsetup extended the concept of accelerators and entrepreneurship to those above 55 years of age through their startup accelerator program.

