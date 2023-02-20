B2B, fintech most attractive sectors in 2023: India Venture Debt Report

Leading venture debt fund Stride Ventures has released the second edition of its India Venture Debt Report. The report highlights the potential of B2B (business-to-business) replacing fintech in 2023 as the most attractive sector for venture debt, closely followed by consumer and EV.

Further, the survey accentuates the investor sentiments of venture capitalists and startup founders with respect to various factors driving the venture debt ecosystem. To elaborate on the key highlights of the report, Startup Street spoke to Apoorva Sharma, Partner at Stride Ventures.

The recent Economic Survey said that the rise of the digital economy, smartphone adoption and increase in digital payments have accelerated the e-commerce market which is projected to grow at 18 percent annually through 2025. CNBC-TV18’s Ritu Singh spoke to Kapil Makhija, CEO of Unicommerce, and Saahil Goel, Co-founder and CEO of Shiprocket, on the emerging trends, changing consumer preferences in the e-commerce market.

In the special series The Unicorn Healthcheck, the spotlight is on fintech startups. CNBC-TV18’s Akhil Vishwanath gets a report card on fintech, which is the sector with the most number of unicorns in India.

Watch the video for more