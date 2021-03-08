Here’s what needs to be done to increase women participation in workforce

VIDEOS

March 08, 2021 09:04 PM

This International Women's Day, CNBC-TV18 takes a look at some hard truths that will put in perspective the long road to equality that is still ahead of us. To talk about what needs to be done to bring women into the workforce and the reasons that keep them away from reaching economic equity, Shruti Mishra spoke to Kavitha Rao, Country Commercial Head at Ikea India and Ajaita Shah, Founder and CEO at Frontier Markets.

Also, social media influencer and body positive content creator Sakshi Sindwani talk about how she created a niche for herself in an extremely saturated market of ‘social media influencers’.