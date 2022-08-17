Graas raises $40 million in series A funding round and Exponent Energy raises 13 million

New ecommerce solution provider, Graas has raised over $40 million in the first close of its series A funding round to launch a category-defining technology solution ‘growth-as-a-service’. The round was led by Galaxy, Performa, Integra Partners, Yuj Ventures and AJ Capital. Angel investors from across sea and India also participated. Part of the fundraise has been used by Graas to acquire 100 percent of D2C and data specialist shoptimize and South East Asia’s marketplace specialist, SELLinALL. Startup Street spoke to co-founder and CEO of Graas, Prem Bhatia to talk about the road ahead.

Bangalore based Exponent Energy has come up with a way to deliver 15-minute rapid charging for electric vehicles. The company, has just raised $13 million in a series A round which was led by Lightspeed. All existing institutional investors, YourNest VC, 3one4 capital and AdvantEdge VC also participated. The startup will utilize the funds to scale up its network. Startup Street spoke to Arun Vinayak, Co-Founder & CEO of Exponent Energy to discuss this technology works and it's future targets.

Startup Street spoke to TCM Sundaram. Founder & Vice Chairman at Chiratae Ventures to discuss the key findings of Chiratae Ventures' report that expects the fintech sector in India to grow tenfold by 2030 and what are the other tailwinds for the sector.

