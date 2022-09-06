Government planning to integrate National Single Window System with other countries to boost trade

The NSWS is a digital platform for guidance of investors to identify and apply for approvals as per their business requirements.

Sumita Dawra, Additional Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), on Tuesday said that the government is planning to integrate the National Single Window System (NSWS) with countries with similar systems to boost trade.

"We are also looking to integrate our National Single Window System with the National Single Window Systems of other countries like Singapore so that it is easier for foreign investors to be able to use our single window through their own country’s system," she said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Dawra said that the government has been able to demonstrate that the NSWS for investors and entrepreneurs is functional in a short period of time.

“Already 14,000 approvals have been availed by the investors on the National Single Window System, another 13,000 are in progress. About 1 lakh unique visitors have used the know your approval’s pre-investment advisory on the system," she said.

“We at the moment have investment related approvals of 24 government of India departments and ministries and we are working with another 8 ministries to get them onboard. Similarly, 16 states are already onboarded and integrated with the system," added Dawra.

