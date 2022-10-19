GOPIZZA's $25 million fundraise to fuel expansion & Leegality bags $5 million in Series A round

GOPIZZA, A Korea-headquartered pizza brand known for its one-person, oval-shaped, fire-baked pizza, recently raised $25 million in its Series C funding round and will use the fresh capital for aggressive expansion in India, backed by new-age robotic and AI technologies. Startup Street spoke to Jae Won Lim, Founder and CEO of GOPIZZA, and its India CEO Mahesh Reddy to elaborate on its expansion plans.

Document infrastructure startup Leegality raised $5 million in a Series A round led by IIFL fintech fund and existing investor, Mumbai Angels. This also marks IIFL fintech fund's second investment in the firm. Founded in 2016, Leegality's e-sign, e-stamp, and document workflow platform enables Indian businesses to sign and manage their paperwork with customers and other stakeholders in a faster, easier, and more legally compliant way. The startup will use the capital to accelerate customer acquisition, invest in product development, and rapidly enhance customer experience. To discuss this further Startup Street spoke to Shivam Singla, Founder, Leegality.

The annual NASSCOM product conclave — showcasing Indian products and startups that are transforming the world — has kickstarted. The event is now in its 19th edition and will see participation from over 2,000 software entrepreneurs, technology executives, digital business CXOs, academic researchers, and investors. This year's theme is "World Class from India," and aptly so, given how India is playing a decisive role in tech innovation for the world. Ritu Singh spoke to Sangeeta Gupta, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at NASSCOM; Ananth Nagaraj, Co-founder and CTO, Gnani.AI; and Jitendra Gupta, Founder & CEO, Jupiter, to talk about what's expected from this year's conclave.

