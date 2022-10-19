    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newsstartup News

    GOPIZZA's $25 million fundraise to fuel expansion & Leegality bags $5 million in Series A round

    videos | IST

    GOPIZZA's $25 million fundraise to fuel expansion & Leegality bags $5 million in Series A round

    Profile image
    By Shruti Mishra   IST (Updated)
    Mini

    GOPIZZA, A Korea-headquartered pizza brand known for its one-person, oval-shaped, fire-baked pizza recently raised $25 million in its series C funding round. Document infrastructure startup, Leegality, raised $5 million in a series A round led by IIFL fintech fund and existing investor, Mumbai Angels.

    GOPIZZA, A Korea-headquartered pizza brand known for its one-person, oval-shaped, fire-baked pizza, recently raised $25 million in its Series C funding round and will use the fresh capital for aggressive expansion in India, backed by new-age robotic and AI technologies. Startup Street spoke to Jae Won Lim, Founder and CEO of GOPIZZA, and its India CEO Mahesh Reddy to elaborate on its expansion plans.
    Document infrastructure startup Leegality raised $5 million in a Series A round led by IIFL fintech fund and existing investor, Mumbai Angels. This also marks IIFL fintech fund's second investment in the firm. Founded in 2016, Leegality's e-sign, e-stamp, and document workflow platform enables Indian businesses to sign and manage their paperwork with customers and other stakeholders in a faster, easier, and more legally compliant way. The startup will use the capital to accelerate customer acquisition, invest in product development, and rapidly enhance customer experience. To discuss this further Startup Street spoke to Shivam Singla, Founder, Leegality.
    The annual NASSCOM product conclave — showcasing Indian products and startups that are transforming the world — has kickstarted. The event is now in its 19th edition and will see participation from over 2,000 software entrepreneurs, technology executives, digital business CXOs, academic researchers, and investors. This year's theme is "World Class from India," and aptly so, given how India is playing a decisive role in tech innovation for the world. Ritu Singh spoke to Sangeeta Gupta, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at NASSCOM; Ananth Nagaraj, Co-founder and CTO, Gnani.AI; and Jitendra Gupta, Founder & CEO, Jupiter, to talk about what's expected from this year's conclave.
    Watch video for more
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng