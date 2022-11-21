Goodera raises $10 million in series A funding round and pi Ventures gets fresh investment of $8 million

Employee volunteering platform Goodera recently raised $10 million in its series A funding round and plans to make employee volunteering accessible to every workplace. Investors in the round include Zoom Ventures, Elevation Capital, Xto10X Technologies, Nexus Venture Partners, Omidyar Network, and others. Startup Street spoke to Abhishek Humbad, Founder & CEO of Goodera on how the startup is combining social impact and employee engagement and the road ahead.

Early-stage venture fund pi Ventures has received fresh investment of $8 million for its second fund from British International Investment, UK's development finance institution and impact investor. pi Ventures, which backs disruptive tech ventures in the AI and Deeptech Space, announced the first closing of its second fund at over Rs 300 crore earlier this year. Startup Street spoke to Manish Singhal, Founding Partner, pi Ventures to talk about their second fund, their interest in deep-tech startups and their future plans.

Ahmedabad-based Matter launches India's first geared electric bike. The core idea is to transform the vehicles industry by bringing new waves of electrification into vehicles, says Mohal Lalbhai Ceo, of Matter. During a conversation with CNBC-TV18’s Parikshit Luthra, Lalbhai says he sees more of an opportunity by the latest launch and plan to manufacture 60,000 units annually.

