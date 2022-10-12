    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newsstartup News

    Good Health Company to use $10 million from funds raised on expansion

    videos | IST

    Good Health Company to use $10 million from funds raised on expansion

    Profile image
    By Shruti Mishra   IST (Published)
    Mini

    With an aim to raise awareness about health and wellness for men, Good Health Company commenced operations in January of 2021. After seeing steady growth, the company also launched a vertical for women, called Saturn by GHC. The Hyderabad based startup, which offers a full stack solution for patients with conditions like, hair fall, sexual health and weight loss among others, has raised $10 million in a Series A funding round.

    With an aim to raise awareness about health and wellness for men, Good Health Company commenced operations in January 2021. After seeing steady growth, the company also launched a vertical for women, called Saturn by GHC.
    The Hyderabad-based startup, which offers a full-stack solution for patients with conditions like, hair fall, sexual health and weight loss, among others, has raised $10 million in a Series A funding round. The round was led by Left Lane Capital with participation from existing investors like Khosla Ventures, Quiet Capital, and Weekend Fund.
    Samarth Sindhi, Founder & CEO of Good Health Company, told CNBC-TV18 that they will utilise the funds to add new categories in men’s and women’s health segment.
    “Over the last 18 months we have launched multiple categories across men and women segment. So the idea is to use these funds to continue to launch new categories in both men’s and women’s segment. In the near future we plan on adding menstrual health, PCOS- and PCOD-related solutions for women’s health. We also want to start developing offline clinics where people can come in and get free consultations and appropriate treatment there,” Sindhi said.
    Also, Mohit Sharma, Co-Founder & CTO of Up, discussed their plan to utilise their pre-seed fundraise worth $800,000.
    Moreover, Khadim Batti, Co-Founder & CEO of Whatfix, spoke about the road ahead for the company in the A-PAC region.
    Watch video for more.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng