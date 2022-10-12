With an aim to raise awareness about health and wellness for men, Good Health Company commenced operations in January of 2021. After seeing steady growth, the company also launched a vertical for women, called Saturn by GHC. The Hyderabad based startup, which offers a full stack solution for patients with conditions like, hair fall, sexual health and weight loss among others, has raised $10 million in a Series A funding round.

With an aim to raise awareness about health and wellness for men, Good Health Company commenced operations in January 2021. After seeing steady growth, the company also launched a vertical for women, called Saturn by GHC.

The Hyderabad-based startup, which offers a full-stack solution for patients with conditions like, hair fall, sexual health and weight loss, among others, has raised $10 million in a Series A funding round. The round was led by Left Lane Capital with participation from existing investors like Khosla Ventures, Quiet Capital, and Weekend Fund.

Samarth Sindhi, Founder & CEO of Good Health Company, told CNBC-TV18 that they will utilise the funds to add new categories in men’s and women’s health segment.

“Over the last 18 months we have launched multiple categories across men and women segment. So the idea is to use these funds to continue to launch new categories in both men’s and women’s segment. In the near future we plan on adding menstrual health, PCOS- and PCOD-related solutions for women’s health. We also want to start developing offline clinics where people can come in and get free consultations and appropriate treatment there,” Sindhi said.

