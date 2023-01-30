Gig economy top budget ask and Rigi bags Rs 100 crore in series A funding round

According to a recent NITI Aayog report, 7.7 million workers were engaged in the gig economy during 2020-2021, constituting 2.6 percent of the non-agricultural workforce and 1.5 percent of the total workforce in India.

As the gig economy continues to surge, industry leaders are calling on the government to step in and take action, and provide support through incentives and legislation, to ensure the prosperity and sustainability of the vital sector that supports millions of workers.

So what does the gig economy sector want from budget 2023? To discuss this is Startup Street spoke to Saurabh Tandon, co-founder and Group COO of BetterPlace, and Praveen Sah, Co-founder and CTO of Awign.

Tandon said, "DESH-Stack eportal I would say the first significant step to formalize what is generally an ignored part of the frontline workforce management, which is skilling. With the launch of the DESH-Stack, we were able to create a value chain, from skilling to employment. I think it's logical that in this budget, we should focus more on scaling it.”

Sah said, "As government has already been doing, they had this launch the previous budget of Social Security, the code for Social Security and all once we have the proper definition, we can offer those social securities. And with that comes the third part, which is the eShram portal, which again, the government launched in the previous budget, which was around a central database.”

Read Here | Budget 2023 likely to target middle class, gig economy and creating jobs in urban areas

Rigi, a platform that allows creators and influencers to grow, manage and monetize their communities, recently raised Rs 100 crore as part of its series A extension funding.

The round was led by Elevation Capital, with participation from Accel, Stellaris, Sequoia and also saw participation from angels such as Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kunal Shah of Cred among others.

With the closing of this round, Rigi has raised close to $25 million across 3 rounds in 14 months since its inception in 2021. To talk about the road ahead at Rigi, Startup Street spoke to its co-founder, Swapnil Saurav.

Beaconstac, a SaaS startup, raised $25 million recently in a series A round. The round was led by Telescope Partners, with participation from existing investor, Accel.

The new funding will enable Beaconstac to further develop its platform, build a world-class team, and ultimately enable new and existing customers to adopt QR codes as a means to create personal connections with a wide audience at scale. Startup Street spoke to Ravi Pratap Maddimsetty, Co-Founder & CTO at Beaconstac to discuss the fund raise and the company's growth plans.

Watch video for more