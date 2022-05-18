Gaming industry seeks clarity on 28% GST proposal sent by group of ministers

The GST council nominated group of ministers (GoM) tasked to review the GST levy on casinos, race courses and online gaming met for a final time today. CNBC-TV18 learns that the GoM has unanimously decided to increase the GST from 18 percent to 28 percent.

CNBC-TV18 learns that the GoM has unanimously decided to increase the GST from 18 percent to 28 percent. They have also decided to give a breather to the organisers as well as consumers by not charging the levy on each and every betting time but have decided to levy 28 percent GST at the initial moment.

Also the price money will not be subject to GST.

The chairman of the GoM said that he will be submitting this report to the union finance minister in a day or two and the finance minister will be placing this report in front of the GST council for its consideration.

To talk about the increased GST and its impact on the online gaming sector CNBC-TV18 spoke to Sameer Barde, CEO of E-Gaming Federation and Dibyojyoti Mainak, Senior VP of Policy & Legal at MPL.

Also, Amit Anand, Founding Partner at Jungle Ventures discussed how they plan to invest their recently raised funds worth USD 600 million.

