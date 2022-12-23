Fund raise down 35% YoY as per Tracxn report; CommerceIQ’s India foray

Global market intelligence platform, Tracxn recently released its 'Tracxn Geo Annual Report: India Tech 2022. The report provides a detailed overview of the Indian startup ecosystem by delineating funding activities, investor exits through acquisitions and IPOs, and wider trends in the fundraising landscape. Startup Street spoke to Tracxn's co-founder Neha Singh to elaborate on the key highlights of the report.

Singh said, “This year was fairly slow as compared to last year so the funding was down 35 percent, number of rounds were down 30 percent as compared to 2021. The decline had started happening from Q4 of 2021 which is inline with the decline in the public markets.”

In a world where shoppers are increasingly turning to their phones or laptops instead of stores for shopping, the decisions on inventory management, pricing, promotions and a whole lot of other stuff has to be done through algorithms. That’s where retail e-commerce management platform CommerceIQ comes in. It is working with brands like Kellogg's, Nestle, Colgate and others in the US and has more recently announced its entry into the India market.

CNBC-TV18’s Ritu Singh caught up with CommerceIQ’s CEO and founder Guru Hariharan to understand the trends shaping the e-commerce scenario as we enter 2023 and began by asking him about their business model.

AI and robotics foundation ARTPARK has launched a $100 million venture fund along with AI Foundry to invest in early and growth-stage AI and robotics startups. CNBC-TV18’s Aishwarya Anand caught up with ARTPARK'S CEO Umakant Soni to find out how many such startups will it back and for what kind of products.

