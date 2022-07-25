    Home

    startup News

    FS Life to focus on building homegrown lifestyle brands

    videos | IST

    FS Life to focus on building homegrown lifestyle brands

    Profile image
    By Shruti Harsh   IST (Published)
    Mini

    Online western wear brand, Fablestreet has transitioned from a single brand into a house of brands under the umbrella of 'FS Life'. To discuss the road ahead, CNBC-TV18 speaks to the company's founder Ayushi Gudwani.

    Online western wear brand, Fablestreet has transitioned from a single brand into a house of brands under the umbrella of 'FS Life'. FS Life will focus on building homegrown D2C lifestyle brands that are in the mass-premium to premium categories.
    The venture recently also launched two new brands - Mikoto, a sterling silver and semi-precious jewellery brand and Marigold, a modern Indian wear brand.
    To discuss the road ahead, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Ayushi Gudwani, Founder of FS Life.
    Also, Shana Randhava of The Estee Lauder Companies and Anchit Nayar, CEO of Beauty & E-Commerce at Nykaa spoke about their recently launched program called “Beauty & You India”. The program has created a pool of half a million dollars to identify India-focused emerging beauty brands through a competitive application process.
    Moreover, CNBC-TV18’s Shilpa Ranipeta gets a sneak peek into Amazon’s Bengaluru fulfilment centre.
    Watch video for more
