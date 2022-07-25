FS Life to focus on building homegrown lifestyle brands

Online western wear brand, Fablestreet has transitioned from a single brand into a house of brands under the umbrella of 'FS Life'. To discuss the road ahead, CNBC-TV18 speaks to the company's founder Ayushi Gudwani.

FS Life will focus on building homegrown D2C lifestyle brands that are in the mass-premium to premium categories.

The venture recently also launched two new brands - Mikoto, a sterling silver and semi-precious jewellery brand and Marigold, a modern Indian wear brand.

To discuss the road ahead, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Ayushi Gudwani, Founder of FS Life.

Also, Shana Randhava of The Estee Lauder Companies and Anchit Nayar, CEO of Beauty & E-Commerce at Nykaa spoke about their recently launched program called “Beauty & You India”. The program has created a pool of half a million dollars to identify India-focused emerging beauty brands through a competitive application process.

Moreover, CNBC-TV18’s Shilpa Ranipeta gets a sneak peek into Amazon’s Bengaluru fulfilment centre.

