Startup Street: FinBox bags $15 mn in series A; the growth of Mensa Brands

B2B credit infrastructure fintech, FinBox has raised $15 million in series A funding. A91 Partners led this round with participation from Aditya Birla Ventures and Flipkart ventures. Existing investor’s Arali Ventures also participated in the round. FinBox will use the fresh capital to scale its offerings and expand to South East Asia. Startup Street spoke to Rajat Deshpande, Co-Founder & CEO of FinBox to elaborate on its expansion plans.

E-commerce roll-up unicorn Mensa Brands entered the smart wearable segment last week with the acquisition of the brand Pebble. With this, Mensa now has 21 brands in its portfolio. The company has also turned profitable within a year of operations after clocking Rs 1500 crore in net revenue. CNBC-TV18’s Aishwarya Anand spoke to Mensa's Ananth Narayanan to talk about the road to profitability, funding winter and how Mensa is aiming to become a global house of brands.

Groyyo, a B2B manufacturing and a supply chain enablement startup has raised $40 million in a series A round in a combination of equity and debt. The round which was led by Tiger Global, with participation from early investor Alpha Wave Global, Blacksoil, Capsave Finance, Sparrow Capital, Stride Ventures, and angel investors also participate. The startup works with over 400 manufacturers across 150 product categories and is present across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa region. Startup Street spoke to Subin Mitra, Co-founder & CEO of Groyyo to discuss the company’s fund allocation plans and growth targets.

