    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newsstartup News

    Festive sales: Over 60% of orders on e-com platforms came from tier-II and III towns, says report

    videos | IST

    Festive sales: Over 60% of orders on e-com platforms came from tier-II and III towns, says report

    Profile image
    By Shruti Mishra   IST (Published)
    Mini

    While overall personal care and electronics led the growth, it was followed by FMCG products and then fashion.

    E-commerce platforms have seen better than expected sales in the first leg of the festive sales, and over 60 percent of orders came from tier-II and tier-III towns, data by Unicommerce showed.
    While overall personal care and electronics led the growth, it was followed by FMCG products and then fashion.
    CNBC-TV18’s Shilpa Ranipeta, brings us a report on how e-commerce companies like Flipkart, Myntra, Meesho performed.
    Also, watch Avinash BR, Co-Founder of Deep Rooted, discuss how the company is revamping farming by providing urban consumers access to quality fruits and vegetables sourced directly from farmers.
    Moreover, Navin Honagudi, Senior Partner at Elev8, spoke about the company’s upcoming $200 million India-focused sector agnostic fund.
    Watch video for more.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng