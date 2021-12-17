Eye on India: Experts analyse Indian family offices and their investment appetite

While most investments today are led by global and domestic venture capitalists, India's ultra-high networth families and individuals plush with capital, who have traditionally been used to investing in equities, debt and real estate have now turned their focus on India's buzzing startup ecosystem.

As businesses bounce back post the pandemic, the startup universe has seen a meteoric rise in investor interest - 40 odd unicorns with over USD 32 billion pumped in as investments so far by the end of the year.

They are keen to ride this growth wave and to give you a sense of the opportunity - India will have 10,000 ultra-high networth investors including business leaders, celebrities, NRIs and digital entrepreneurs by 2025 with cumulative wealth of USD 700 billion.

These ultra-high networth individuals are likely to invest a whopping USD 30 billion into Indian tech startups by 2025.

A new study by Trica, EY India and AZB Partners on India's 200 odd family offices has looked at historical trends, studied decision making process of this investor class and analysed how investments are evolving in the private market.

To discuss this, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Sudhir Kapadia, Partner & Tax Leader at EY India; Nimesh Kampani, Co-Founder and CEO of Trica and Rishabh Mariwala, Director at Sharrp Ventures.

