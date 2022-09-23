Experts discuss tackling the funding winter and Pepperfry gears up to file DRHP by year end

CNBC-TV18’s Shruti Mishra caught up with Ritesh Agarwal, Founder, OYO Rooms; Kanwaljit Singh, Founder & Managing Partner of Fireside Ventures; and Sanjeev Bikchandani, Founder, Info Edge, at the Hero Mindmine Summit to discuss sustaining entrepreneurship during these volatile times.

India is home to more than a hundred unicorns, with an equal number waiting to join this club. However, as funding slows down and tailwinds turn headwinds, how should startups, unicorns and "soonicorns" manage expectations?

CNBC-TV18’s Shruti Mishra caught up with Ritesh Agarwal, Founder, OYO Rooms; Kanwaljit Singh, Founder & Managing Partner of Fireside Ventures; and Sanjeev Bikchandani, Founder, Info Edge, at the Hero Mindmine Summit to discuss sustaining entrepreneurship during these volatile times.

Meanwhile, Pepperfry is planning to file its IPO papers by the end of 2022, sources tell CNBC-TV18. In an exclusive interaction, Pepperfry's co-founder and COO Ashish Shah said that the company is planning to raise $250-300 million through its IPO, but did not reveal a timeline. This comes as the furniture marketplace reported a wider net loss of Rs 194 crore for the 2021-22 fiscal. CNBC-TV18’s Aishwarya Anand finds out how Pepperfry is re-basing its business in the post pandemic era and ahead of its IPO.

The festive season is almost here and e-commerce majors are all set to make the most of it with the launch of their online festive sales. Meesho's prime focus this year is attracting new users who are new to e-commerce. CNBC-TV18’s Ritu Singh spoke to Meesho's Chief Experience Officer for supply growth, Lakshminarayan Swaminathan, who said that the festive season is a good time to acquire new users. He also expects the annual festive sale to be bigger this year.

Watch video for more