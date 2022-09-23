    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newsstartup News

    Experts discuss tackling the funding winter and Pepperfry gears up to file DRHP by year end

    videos | IST

    Experts discuss tackling the funding winter and Pepperfry gears up to file DRHP by year end

    Profile image
    By CNBC-TV18  IST (Published)
    Mini

    CNBC-TV18’s Shruti Mishra caught up with Ritesh Agarwal, Founder, OYO Rooms; Kanwaljit Singh, Founder & Managing Partner of Fireside Ventures; and Sanjeev Bikchandani, Founder, Info Edge, at the Hero Mindmine Summit to discuss sustaining entrepreneurship during these volatile times.

    India is home to more than a hundred unicorns, with an equal number waiting to join this club. However, as funding slows down and tailwinds turn headwinds, how should startups, unicorns and "soonicorns" manage expectations?
    CNBC-TV18’s Shruti Mishra caught up with Ritesh Agarwal, Founder, OYO Rooms; Kanwaljit Singh, Founder & Managing Partner of Fireside Ventures; and Sanjeev Bikchandani, Founder, Info Edge, at the Hero Mindmine Summit to discuss sustaining entrepreneurship during these volatile times.
    Meanwhile, Pepperfry is planning to file its IPO papers by the end of 2022, sources tell CNBC-TV18. In an exclusive interaction, Pepperfry's co-founder and COO Ashish Shah said that the company is planning to raise $250-300 million through its IPO, but did not reveal a timeline. This comes as the furniture marketplace reported a wider net loss of Rs 194 crore for the 2021-22 fiscal. CNBC-TV18’s Aishwarya Anand finds out how Pepperfry is re-basing its business in the post pandemic era and ahead of its IPO.
    The festive season is almost here and e-commerce majors are all set to make the most of it with the launch of their online festive sales. Meesho's prime focus this year is attracting new users who are new to e-commerce. CNBC-TV18’s Ritu Singh spoke to Meesho's Chief Experience Officer for supply growth, Lakshminarayan Swaminathan, who said that the festive season is a good time to acquire new users. He also expects the annual festive sale to be bigger this year.
    Watch video for more
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng