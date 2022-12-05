Expect B2B, online food delivery segment to show significant growth in GMV by 2027: Bain & Co

India's online places will record a combined gross merchandise value (GMV) of over $350 billion by 2027, according to a report by Bain & Company and Accel.

The report also points out that these marketplaces in India have the potential to create 7 million jobs and serve 400-450 million online shoppers. Currently, online marketplaces clock over $100 billion in GMV and also offer logistical and financial support to more than 6 million MSMEs.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Ashutosh Sharma, associate partner at Bain & Co said while e-commerce will continue to dominate as a percentage of GMV, he expects B2B and online food delivery segments to grow 5x and 3x respectively.

"If we think about the growth till 2027, we believe horizontal e-commerce players would still continue to comprise the large segment and would account for 40 percent of GMV. Some really interesting segment where we believe we will see breakout growth is B2B – we believe B2B will grow 5X in size compared to today and go up to $50 billion in GMV. Another space is the online food delivery which we expect to almost triple in size by 2027," Sharma said.

