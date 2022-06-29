EV, green tech likely to be top sectors for future unicorns: Hurun India

India is currently home to around 84 unicorns and India’s future unicorns are currently worth a whopping USD 49 billion, an increase of 36 percent as compared to last year, this according to a report by ASK Private Wealth Hurun India Future Unicorn Index 2022.

India is currently home to around 84 unicorns and future unicorns are currently worth a whopping $49 billion, an increase of 36 percent as compared to last year. This is according to a report by ASK Private Wealth Hurun India Future Unicorn Index 2022.

The index has classified companies as would-be unicorns into gazelles — startups most likely to become unicorns in the following two years and cheetahs, which include startups that could turn unicorn in the next four years.

According the report, India is home to 51 gazelles and 71 cheetahs.

To discuss the highlights of the report, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Anas Rahman Junaid, MD & Chief Researcher at Hurun India.

Also watch a special report on whether companies are doing enough to create inclusive workplaces for LGBTQ+ community.

Watch video for more.