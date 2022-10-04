Euler Motors raises $60 million in Series C fundraise, Vance bags $5.8 million in seed-round funding

Commercial EV maker, Euler Motors has raised $60 million in its Series C fundraise, led by GIC Singapore. Bengaluru-based cross border, neo-banking platform Vance has bagged $5.8 million in a seed round led by Hummingbird Ventures.

Commercial EV maker Euler Motors has raised $60 million in its Series C fundraise, led by GIC Singapore. The funding round also saw participation by Blume Ventures, Athera Venture Partners (formerly Inventus India), QRG Holdings, ADB Ventures and Moglix. Startup Street spoke to Founder and CEO, Saurav Kumar, about the fundraise and the road ahead at Euler Motors.

Bengaluru-based cross-border, neo-banking platform, Vance has bagged $5.8 million in a seed round led by Hummingbird Ventures This round also saw participation from Global Founder’s Capital, Y Combinator, Soma Capital and some angels. Vance is essentially building a global neo-banking platform that will enable customers to access banking services across the world. The funds will be used for new products, expansion and hiring. Startup Street spoke to Parth Garg, Founder & CEO, Vance, to discuss this further.

Edtech startup Camp K12 in partnership with the Delhi government is bringing coding and high-end 21st-century skills to government schools. CNBC-TV18’s Aishwarya Anand checked into one such school and spoke with the firm's co-founder Anshul Bhagi to understand the impact of this model.

