Entropik gets $25 million Series B funding, Unitus opportunities fund's first close at Rs 75 crore

AI-powered integrated market research platform provider Entropik is on a mission to create a leading emotion-AI platform catering to brands across the world. In this regard, the company raised $25 million in a Series B funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners and SIG Venture Capital. The company plans to utilise these funds to strengthen their team and develop new products. Startup Street spoke to Ranjan Kumar, Founder and CEO of Entropik, about the company's offerings and growth plans.

Early-stage VC firm Unitus Ventures marks the first close of its 'opportunity fund' at Rs 75 crore. The fund is aimed at growth investing and Unitus is looking to offer this growth capital to its 39 portfolio companies which received investment from its earlier funds. The VC firm, which has backed startups like Better Place, Cuemath, Masai, Awign, and Eduvanz, is targeting to raise Rs 300 crore as the final close of the opportunity fund later this year. Startup Street spoke to Surya Mantha, Managing Partner, Unitus Ventures, about the company’s plans.

Ricron Panels is on a mission to disrupt the multi-billion dollar building materials industry by replacing outdated building materials like plywood, cement and steel boards with multi-layered plastics to have a positive environmental impact. CNBC-TV18’s Aishwarya Anand caught up with Radhika Chaudhary, co-founder & CFO, Ricron Panels, to talk about how the startup is converting low-value plastic waste into quality sustainable materials.

