Eloelo to utilise fund raise of $13 million for hiring and business expansion

Bangalore-based creator-led social gaming and live streaming platform, Eloelo has raised USD 13 million as part of its Series A funding round co-led by KB Investments, Kalaari Capital along with existing investors, Waterbridge Ventures and Lumikai Fund.

Bangalore-based creator-led social gaming and live streaming platform, Eloelo has raised USD 13 million as part of its Series A funding round co-led by KB Investments, Kalaari Capital along with existing investors, Waterbridge Ventures and Lumikai Fund.

This is the startup's second successive round in less than a year, having collectively raised around USD 16 million in funding so far.

To discuss how company plans to utilize these funds, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Saurabh Pandey, Co-Founder & CEO of Eloelo.

Also watch, Ishpreet Singh Gandhi and Abhinav Suri Co-Founders of StrideOne discuss the company’s growth plans post their fund raise of Rs 250 crore.

Watch video for more.