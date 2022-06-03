Eloelo to utilise fund raise of $13 million for hiring and business expansion

Bangalore-based creator-led social gaming and live streaming platform, Eloelo has raised USD 13 million as part of its Series A funding round co-led by KB Investments, Kalaari Capital along with existing investors, Waterbridge Ventures and Lumikai Fund.
This is the startup's second successive round in less than a year, having collectively raised around USD 16 million in funding so far.
To discuss how company plans to utilize these funds, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Saurabh Pandey, Co-Founder & CEO of Eloelo.
