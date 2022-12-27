Electronics, home appliances brand Elista to invest up to Rs 400 crore for expansion

A part of Dubai-based TeknoDome Group, Elista -- an electronics, home appliances, IT and mobile accessories brand -- has announced its plans to expand operations outside India.

Aligned with its vision to 'Make in India' for the world, Elista has kickstarted operations in the UAE and is mulling an entry into the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Middle East/North Africa (MENA) region by next year.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Saket Gaurav, CMD of the company said they would be investing up to Rs 400 crore in a phased manner till 2025 for this expansion plan.

Also on the show, OmPrakash Muppirala, Head of Fountain spoke about the company’s plan for India post its Series C fundraise of $185 million.

Moreover, CNBC-TV18 takes a look at the road ahead for plant-based meat sector in India.

Watch video for more.