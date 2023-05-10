homevideos Newsstartup NewsElectric mobility software platform Kazam raises $3.6 million for global expansion

Electric mobility software platform Kazam raises $3.6 million for global expansion

By CNBC-TV18 May 10, 2023 7:19 PM IST (Updated)
Mini

Kazam, a device agnostic electric mobility software platform for charge point operators, fleet operators and electricity grids, has raised $3.6 million in a round led by Avaana Climate Fund.

videos | May 10, 2023 7:18 PM IST
Kazam, a device-agnostic electric mobility software platform for charge point operators, fleet operators and electricity grids, has raised $3.6 million in a round led by Avaana Climate Fund. This new capital infusion will help Kazam expand its reach outside of India and create a go-to-market strategy for the company in the global market.

Speaking to Startup Street, Kazam’s co-founder and CEO Akshay Shekhar said, “A lot of our software requirements started coming inbound internationally and that's when we started really thinking that we should not just be focusing and limiting ourselves when this whole software stack can be expanded globally. So with this new fund also the whole idea is to expand the software base outside of India and create a go to market strategy for us in that space.”
The company aims to build a one-stop e-mobility software platform — digitising the entire value chain from managing energy from grid to fuelling an EV to managing a fleet.
Read Here | Microsoft invests in Builder.ai to build AI solutions for the digital economy
Early-stage VC fund 3one4 Capital has raised $200 million or Rs 1,600 crores for its fourth fund, which will continue its early-stage venture capital strategy. The fund was oversubscribed in 2.50 months, and 90 percent of the fund was raised from institutional investors. This is the sixth fund raised by 3one4 Capital, and it also marks is debut at GIFT-IFSC and its first offshore vehicle. The firm's Founding Partner Pranav Pai spoke to Startup Street about their investment strategy and themes.
Watch accompanying video for more
Also Read | After PhonePe, IPO-bound Razorpay seeks to move parent entity to India
First Published: May 10, 2023 7:18 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Recommended Articles

View All
Karnataka Exit Poll 2023: BJP and Congress in tight race, but will JDS be the king maker? — what pollsters say

Karnataka Exit Poll 2023: BJP and Congress in tight race, but will JDS be the king maker? — what pollsters say

May 10, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Karnataka Exit Poll Results LIVE: BJP and Congress in neck-and-neck fight, but fall short of half-way mark

Karnataka Exit Poll Results LIVE: BJP and Congress in neck-and-neck fight, but fall short of half-way mark

May 10, 2023 IST1 Min(s) Read

The FIRE method let's you retire early — here's how it works

The FIRE method let's you retire early — here's how it works

May 10, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

Tax Talks: AA benefits for exports – don't read in the law more than what is there

Tax Talks: AA benefits for exports – don't read in the law more than what is there

May 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read