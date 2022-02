ElasticRun, a B2B e-commerce platform catering to kirana shops in rural India has made it to the list of unicorns with its latest fund raise of USD 330 million. The round of funding was led by Softbank, Goldman Sachs Asset Management and others.

Sandeep Deshmukh, Co-Founder & CEO of ElasticRun in an interview to CNBC-TV18 said the company has grown more than 10x from June 2020 to February 2022.

He said the company is not planning for an IPO at least for another 3-4 years.

