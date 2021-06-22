  • SENSEX
Eka acqui-hires Trixea to transform corporate treasury operations

Updated : June 22, 2021 20:04:16 IST

Cloud-based enterprise solutions provider, Eka Software Solutions has announced that it has shored up a team of industry experts tasked with delivering a new solution to dramatically transform corporate treasury operations. This new business initiative will be led by Devanshu Bhatt, the former India head of ION's Corporate Treasury Group, who recently joined Eka.

Additionally, the firm has also completed the acqui-hire of banking and finance start-up Trixea platforms and solutions, whose team will help accelerate the treasury solution's time-to-market. CNBC-TV18’s Shruti Mishra spoke to Manav Garg, Founder and CEO of Eka.

Daalchini, a 24/7 instant snacking destination that provides healthy snacks, home-style meals through IoT-enabled 'phygital' vending machines & smart shops. The platform has 200-plus franchisees in 7 states and has partnered with 38 plus direct-​to-consumer (D2C) food and beverages brands to be their distribution channel across 10 cities. To find out more about the brand Startup Street spoke to Prerna Kalra, CEO of Daalchini Technologies.

