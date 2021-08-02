  • SENSEX
Edtech player Unacademy raises $440 million in funding round led by Temasek

Updated : August 02, 2021 23:50:36 IST

Unacademy has raised $440 million in a fresh funding round led by Temasek. The fundraise takes the valuation of the group to $3.44 billion.

Existing backer's Softbank, General Atlantic and Tiger Global participated in the round.

OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal's family office Aroa Ventures and Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal also participated in the fund raise.

The valuation of Unacademy group has risen almost 10x in almost 18 months. In January 2021 Tiger Global, Dragoneer Investment Group, Steadview Capital and General Atlantic had doubled down on their investments through a secondary transaction.

