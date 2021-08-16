DriveU's new offerings via super app; OML’s online content business booms

On-demand private driver hiring app DriveU recently launched a 'Super App' for car owners in India. As the online car commerce market picks up, DriveU now aims to assist users for all services around a vehicle's life cycle.

The new app brings together top automobile related businesses on to a single platform, allowing users to discover, research, compare and purchase services such as general maintenance, car spa treatments, car purchase, insurance, fastag, and roadside assistance. Shruti Mishra spoke to its co-founder and COO Ashok Shastry to talk about the road ahead.

While the coronavirus pandemic kept large crowds away from traditionally bustling events like live music festivals and standup tours, the online content economy was booming. Only Much Louder (OML), a company that wears many hats as a content production company, live event and artist management and increasingly brand solutions provider, posted Rs 100 crore turnover for its global creators network vertical.

The company's branded content arm, which is currently present in over 20 countries and works with hundreds of content creators globally.

CNBC-TV18’s Alisha Sachdev caught up with the company's CEO Gunjan Arya and discussed about OML’s revenue share between event IPs and branded content among a host of other things.

