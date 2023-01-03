English
Bengaluru based space tech startup aims to provide satellite services to defence agencies globally

Bengaluru-based space-tech startup aims to provide satellite services to defence agencies globally

By Shruti Mishra   Jan 3, 2023 9:28 PM IST (Published)
Talking to CNBC-TV18 about the space tech startup Digantara's plans for the next three years, the company's co-founder and CEO Anirudh Sharma said that they plan to launch a constellation of 8 satellites as a part of its phase 1 after the Pushan mission.

Bengaluru-based tech startup Digantara is working towards providing satellite services to defence agencies on a global scale, its co-founder and CEO Anirudh Sharma said.

The startup is all set to send off Pushan Alpha, a testbed to evaluate space weather on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket.
Sharma said Pushan Alpha is a mission the startup is launching towards understanding space weather as that is one of the important parts for space situational awareness data sets.
Founded in 2018, Digantara is working on the development of end-to-end infrastructure to address the difficulties of space operations and traffic management through its space mission assurance platform. The company wants to make space-map a robust one-stop solution for space launches globally.
Talking to CNBC-TV18 about the startup's plans for the next three years, Sharma said that they plan to launch a constellation of 8 satellites as a part of phase 1 after the Pushan mission.
"Our entire constellation is around 40 satellites. Once this is done we will work towards building a ground-based infrastructure that can also compliment the infrastructure that we have in space and provide services for the satellites which are in the orbit between 500 and 800 km — that is where we see a lot of commercial traffic. We are also working towards providing these services to defence agencies on a global scale," he said.
On another note, Kabeer Biswas, Co-Founder & CEO of Dunzo also spoke to CNBC-TV18 about the trends and future of quick commerce in India.
Also Read: Big bang space stories of 2022 — Artemis, thousands of Starlink satellites & beyond
X