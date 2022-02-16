Demand for digital skills in AI, automation, machine learning to grow significantly: IDC India

Premier global provider of market intelligence, International Data Corporation or IDC has launched its annual series of reports titled - IDC Futurescape Report 2022. In this report, IDC India unveiled top ICT predictions around several key emerging segments such as IT, Cloud, Artificial Intelligence & Automation. To discuss the key findings and what lies ahead for India's tech sector, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Vasant Rao, MD of IDC India.

To discuss the key findings and what lies ahead for India's tech sector, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Vasant Rao, MD of IDC India.

"A lot is changing in the tech industry. The digital shift will outlive the pandemic," Rao said, adding that the first time in 2020, Indian IT spends were up 3.7 percent despite a contracting GDP.

Rao said companies believed in investing in IT to increase resilience. He also expected IT spending to drive company growth.

"We are seeing that human-machine collaboration is on the rise. AI will augment human expertise in multiple roles and processes and hiring will not reduce," he said.

National Bio Entrepreneurship Competition's winner InnAccel Technologies' Co-Founder Nitesh Jangir also spoke about their products and the road ahead for the company.

