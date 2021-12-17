Data Protection Bill: Here's what it means for Indian startups

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) report on the Data Protection Bill was tabled in the parliament on Thursday. The committee has called for a single data protection authority for personal and non-personal data, stricter data localisation norms and also recommended that social media platforms be treated as publishers of content.

To discuss the implications of the bill on startup sector, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Ashish Aggarwal, Head of Public Policy at NASSCOM and Nikhil Narendran, Partner for Telecom, Media & Technology at Trilegal.

