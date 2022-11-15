'Darwinbox to hire 300 people in India over the next one year'

HR tech platform from Asia, Darwinbox has announced the inauguration of its global headquarters in Hyderabad. The new 1,000-seat site spanning 75,000 square feet will empower the brand's consistent business growth globally while enabling it to further tap into local talent. The venture says the headquarters will spur the company's expansion strategy and technological prowess in the global market.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Co-Founder of the company Rohit Chennamaneni said, “Today we work with 700 plus companies across 3 major geographies – India, South East Asia and Middle East. Now we are looking to get into newer markets like Australia, Japan and USA. The headquarters we are building out of Hyderabad is predominantly on the product development front.”

Also read: Amazon employees on the edge as rumours of these teams getting axed spread on social media apps

“As we grow into newer geographies and look at expanding into multiple products, we need a sizeable organization in Hyderabad. So the Hyderabad headquarters will help us attract the right talent to build this product. So we are looking to hire 300 people in India over the next one year.”

Also, Jyotsna Krishnan, Managing Partner at Elevar Equity and Priyadarshi Mohapatra, Co-Founder & CEO of CureBay discussed how CureBay plans to utilise its Series A fundraise of Rs 50 crore. The Odisha-based startup which was founded in 2021, enables the last-mile distribution of primary healthcare services by partnering with other healthcare providers in the ecosystem.

Moreover, Varun Sadana and Aman Tekriwal, Co-Founders of Supertails.com discussed the road ahead for the company post its fundraise of $10 million from Fireside Ventures and other existing investors.

Watch video for more.