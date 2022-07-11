Startup Street: DaMENSCH to enter offline retail space and Aerem bags $2.5 mn in a pre-series A round

Premium men's fashion brand, DaMENSCH makes its foray into the offline retail market and hopes to reach annual revenue of Rs 500 crore by FY26. Solar financing startup, Aerem has raised $2.5 million in pre-series A funding led by Blume Ventures.

Premium men's fashion brand, DaMENSCH makes its foray into the offline retail market and hopes to reach an annual revenue of Rs 500 crore by FY26. Founded in 2018 by Gaurav Pushkar and Anurag Saboo, DaMENSCH has grown 3x year on year in the last three years and had recently raised $16.4 million in its series B funding. To elaborate on the road ahead, Startup Street spoke to the co-founder of DaMENSCH, Anurag Saboo.

Despite a looming funding winter, the early-stage funding environment in India continues to be vibrant. Seed and series A investments were up by 88 percent and 22 percent respectively in Q4 FY22, according to Venture Intelligence Report. Sequoia Capital India's surge recently broadened the range of its check size for early-stage startups to $3 million from its previous $2 million. CNBC-TV18’s Aishwarya Anand spoke to Sequoia India's Managing Director Rajan Anandan about the current environment in startup ecosystem and why VCs are upping their early-stage bets.

Solar financing startup, Aerem has raised $2.5 million in pre-series A funding led by Blume Ventures. The startup, which offers full stack financing solutions to solar companies in India with an aim to help MSMEs in India to enable mass adoption of solar rooftops. The funds raised will go towards growing its loan book, and building out a tech platform among other things. Startup Street spoke to Anand Jain, Founder of Aerem to discuss the opportunity and the company's growth plans.

