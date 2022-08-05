Singapore based cyber security startup, watchTowr recently raised $8 million in its pre-Series A round with contributions from five Indian angel investors.

Singapore based cybersecurity startup watchTowr recently raised $8 million in its pre-Series A round with contributions from five Indian angel investors including Saket Agarwal of Onnivation, Gaurav Gupta of FarFetch, Bikram Singh Bedi of Google India, and Gaurav Samdaria of Karza Technologies, alongside global investors including Prosus Ventures and Vulcan Capital.

To discuss the potential of the cybersecurity space and the road ahead for the company, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Benjamin Harris, CEO of watchTowr, and Saket Agarwal, Founder & CEO of Onnivation.

Also, Eklavya Gupta, Founder & Co-CEO of Recur Club spoke about how the company plans to help emerging tech founders raise capital without giving up a piece of their company.

