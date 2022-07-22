Creative Galileo bags $7.5 million in series A and Zomato's D-street journey

Creative Galileo, an early learning edtech platform, has raised $7.5 million in a series A round led by Kalaari Capital, Affirma Capital, East Ventures and others. This comes amidst a massive churn being witnessed by the edtech sector in India. Creative Galileo has now raised a total of $10 million. On top of the startup agenda is hiring, launching regional languages and strengthening research and development. To discuss this further is Startup Street spoke to Prerna Jhunjhunwala, Founder of Creative Galileo.

It's been a year since foodtech major Zomato listed on the stock exchanges, opening the gates of Dalal Street to a slew of new-age tech startups. For Zomato, public life has been tough. With no profitability in sight, the tech rout has eroded nearly 60 percent in value for its shareholders and, the acquisition of the loss-making Blinkit has only raised more questions. CNBC-TV18’s Akhil Vishwanath recaps Zomato's year on Dalal Street, the food delivery duopoly and the rush to win the 10-min grocery delivery race.

Watch video for more.