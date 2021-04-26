COVID-19 surge: Here’s how India Inc, startups are helping India battle against the pandemic

VIDEOS

India

Updated : April 26, 2021 08:42:06 IST

As India gasps for breath under the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, corporate India has offered a helping hand. Startups and entrepreneurs across the country as well are working on a war footing to mobilize resources, offer financial and logistical support to make oxygen available for patients, and raise funds for COVID-related causes.

Here is a quick look at some of the initiatives from the startup and tech world to help India fight the second wave.

Amazon has joined hands with ACT Grants, Temasek Foundation, Pune platform for COVID-19 response (PPCR) and other partners to airlift over 8,000 oxygen concentrators. 500 BiPAP machines from Singapore

Delhivery is flying charters to India with oxygen concentrators and other essential supplies from other countries.

Project StepOne, a volunteer-run collective of technology and healthcare professionals is using its home isolation monitoring system to support home care and is also working to provide oxygen concentrators to patients at home.

ACT Grants, which was set up last year by several venture capital firms and entrepreneurs to fund solutions addressing the COVID pandemic, is raising Rs 75 crore funds for home health management, oxygen solutions, and supplement the medical workforce.

Google has announced Rs 135 crore in new funding for helping in the crisis in India, part of which will go to GiveIndia and UNICEF to help get urgent medical supplies, including oxygen and testing equipment. The company will also increase ad grant support for public health information campaigns.

MapmyIndia is offering to install GPS tracking systems for free in vehicles for uninterrupted movement of oxygen, vaccine, hospital bed and medical infrastructure.

An India COVID-Crypto Relief Fund has also been set up to accept payments in cryptocurrencies.

CNBC-TV18 spoke to the management of Project StepOne, MapmyIndia and Delhivery to know more about their efforts to address the pandemic.