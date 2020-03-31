Coronavirus lockdown: Here’s how Ixigo plans to survive; home grown gaming startups see demand spike

VIDEOS

Healthcare

Updated : March 31, 2020 07:14 PM IST

In a blog titled 'The Darkest Hour for Travel', Aloke Bajpai, the founder of travel & hotel booking platform Ixigo shared how his team has been fighting to keep the business above water.

Estimates suggest -- it could take anywhere between 12-18 months for the travel industry to return to any sense of normalcy. India too, is under a complete lockdown until April 14. With all travel at a complete stand still, how will travel companies keep their businesses running? What's the survival plan? To discuss this, CNBC-TV18's Startup Street team spoke with Aloke Bajpai.

It's week two of the nationwide lockdown, people are spending all their time inside their homes, which means their screen time is hitting the roof. Online gaming in India has particularly seen a huge spike and startups are witnessing a surge in user engagement. For instance, PUBG Mobile, this week surpassed a milestone of 600 million total downloads as it celebrates its two-year anniversary and 50 million daily active users, which excludes China.

To talk more about the impact on home-grown gaming startups, CNBC-TV18 spoke with Abhay Sharma co-founder of GamingMonk and Nitish Mittersain CEO & Founder of Nazara - a global interactive gaming & sports company.