Contentstack bags $80 million in series C and BeatO raises $33 million in series B funding

Content experience and composable architecture platform Contentstack has raised $80 million in its series C funding. The round was co-led by Georgian and Insight Partners with participation from Illuminate Ventures. Georgian's lead investor, Emily Walsh will join the Contentstack board along with Contentstack CFO David Overmyer.

All three companies continue to grow their investment with Contentstack, contributing to a total of $169 million raised so far. Startup Street spoke to its co-founder and CEO, Neha Sampat about the road ahead at Contentstack.

Diabetes management app BeatO has raised $33 million in its series B round of funding led by Impact Investor Lightrock India. The digital care platform also saw participation from its existing investors including healthcare focused investor Healthquad and ecommerce major Flipkart among others.

Through a mobile app, the startup offers a comprehensive diabetes management and care platform via its glucose-monitoring solutions. To discuss this further Startup Street spoke to Gautam Chopra, co-founder & CEO of BeatO.

Funding winter and its immediate impact have been dominating the tech world for some time now. But looks like the funding winter and its immediate impact have been harsher on global market and been passive on the India market.

Naveen Tewari, founder and CEO of InMobi Group told CNBC-TV18's Ritu Singh that funding winter is stronger globally compared to India. He also said that startup ecosystem is facing a lot of challenges but it is largely cyclical in nature and the startups with good business model will survive this bad weather.

