Community group buying platform Otipy raises $10.2 million in Series-A funding

July 20, 2021

Community group buying platform for fresh produce Otipy has raised a Series-A financing of $10.2 million by SIG. Omidyar Network India, Innoven Capital and existing investors Inflection Point Ventures, Pravega, and Factore also participated in the round.

Otipy's farm-to-fork delivery model optimises for freshness by procuring directly from farmers and delivering fresh produce to consumers in less than 12 hours. To talk about the road ahead, Startup Street spoke to Varun Khurana, founder & CEO of Otipy.

