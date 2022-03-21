CommerceIQ raises $115 million in Series D funding round; enters coveted unicorn club

Leading retail e-commerce management platform, CommerceIQ has turned unicorn after it raised USD 115 million in its Series D funding round bringing the company's total valuation to more than USD 1 billion. The round was led by Softbank Vision Fund 2 and includes participation from all existing institutional investors.

Leading retail e-commerce management platform, CommerceIQ has turned unicorn after it raised USD 115 million in its Series D funding round bringing the company's total valuation to more than USD 1 billion.

The round was led by Softbank Vision Fund 2 and includes participation from all existing institutional investors: Insight Partners, Trinity Ventures, Shasta Ventures, and Madrona Venture group.

The new funding follows CommerceIQ's USD 60 million Series C round in June 2021, bringing total funding in the last 12 months to USD 175 million. To discuss the road ahead for the company, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Guru Hariharan, Founder & CEO of CommerceIQ.

Also watch Ashwin Suresh, Founder of Loco discuss about the company’s recent Series A fund raise of USD 42 million.

Moreover, Ankur Mittal, Partner at Physis Capital spoke about their new USD 50 million fund which aims to promote startups raising early capital.

Watch video for more.