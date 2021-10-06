Coinswitch Kuber turns unicorn; Qapita bags $15 million in Series A funding

Crypto asset platform Coinswitch Kuber has turned unicorn as it has closed an over $260 million Series C funding round with the participation of American Venture Capital Firm Andreessen Horowitz or A16z and Coinbase Ventures.

Existing investors’ Paradigm, Ribbit Capital, Sequoia Capital India, and Tiger Global also participated. The venture is now valued at $1.9 billion and is the 31st startup unicorn of 2021.

To discuss the road ahead, CNBC-TV18 caught up with the co-founder and CEO of Coinswitch Kuber, Ashish Singhal.

On other hand, Qapita has bagged $15 million from East Ventures and Vulcan Capital in Series A funding round. The equity management SaaS platform also saw participation from existing investors like Endiya Partners and Massmutual Ventures.

The startup planns to use the proceeds to add more products to its platform and expand its client base. Ravi Ravulparthi, co-founder and CEO, Qapita, discussed the company's growth plan with CNBC-TV18.

Meanwhile, online video consumption has seen an explosion in India, with a surge in both users and usage bolstered by prolonged stay-at-home periods during the COVID-19 pandemic. India's online video user base has scaled to more than 350 million, growing 24 percent over 2018 to 2020, nearly twice as fast as in markets such as China and Indonesia.

The is comes from the findings of a report titled 'Online videos in India - The long and short of It', released by Bain & Company. Manan Bhasin, Associate Partner, Bain & Co shared the key highlights of the report in a conversation with CNBC-TV18.