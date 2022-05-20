CleverTap to acquire rival Leanplum; targets revenue of $100 million in 2022

Customer engagement and user retention software provider, CleverTap has signed a definitive agreement to acquire its San Francisco based rival Leanplum in a stock and cash deal. This acquisition will, help the Sequoia backed startup, see more opportunities across North America, Europe, Latin America, India, South East Asia and the Middle East.

This acquisition will, help the Sequoia backed startup, see more opportunities across North America, Europe, Latin America, India, South East Asia and the Middle East. CleverTap works with brands like Nykaa, Tata Cliq, AirAsia among others and currently has a presence across 11 countries.

To discuss how this acquisition will help grow CleverTap, CNBC-TV18 spoke to its Co-Founder & Executive Chairman, Sunil Thomas.

Also, Dr Jini K Gopinath, Chief Psychology Officer at YourDOST and Shilpa Lakshminarayanan, COO at Juno Clinic discussed the road ahead for mental health in India and ways to de-stigmatise it.

