Clear acquires CimplyFive in an all-cash deal and Battery Smart bags $25 mn in series A

Fact-checking website Alt News claims payment gateway Razorpay shared donor data with police without informing it. Sources at Razorpay say only source and destination of transactions for a particular period was shared. Personally identifiable information like bank accounts or PAN were not shared, according to a Moneycontrol Report. Now, the issue of the payment platform sharing donor information with the police has raised questions of privacy violations in the absence of data protection laws in India. Startup Street spoke to Supreme Court advocate and the founder of Cyber Saathi, NS Nappinai on this issue.

Fintech SaaS company Clear, in an all cash deal has acquired CimplyFive, a cloud-hosted application that automates company law and SEBI listing obligations compliance. This is Clear's second acquisition this year after it acquired Xpedize, an invoice discounting platform in March. Clear has made 4 acquisitions so far and to discuss about the road ahead, Startup Street spoke to Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO of Clear and Shankar Jaganathan, Founder of CimplyFive.

Electric vehicle battery swapping network Battery Smart bagged $25 million in a series A round led by Tiger Global. Investors like Blume Ventures and Orios Ventures also participated in the round. This is the second round of funding for the startup in the last 7 months. This fundraise comes at a time when the electric vehicle space is picking up pace in India with multiple players throwing their hats into the ring including battery swapping companies. Startup Street spoke to Pulkit Khurana, Co-Founder, Battery Smart to talk about how does Battery Smart plan to stay ahead of the competition and what's their growth blue print.

