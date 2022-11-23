English
Celebal Technologies secures $32 million & Koo clocks 50 million downloads

Celebal Technologies secures $32 million & Koo clocks 50 million downloads

By CNBC-TV18  Nov 23, 2022 8:02 PM IST (Published)
Celebal Technologies, a software consulting and delivery organization, secures 32 million dollars in minority growth investment from Norwest Venture Partners. India's multi-lingual microblogging platform, Koo has so far clocked 50 million downloads with a large increase in users and engagement since January this year.

Software consulting and delivery organisation, Celebal Technologies has secured a $32 million minority growth investment from Norwest Venture Partners, a leading venture and growth equity investment firm. This is Celebal Technologies' first institutional investment and will strengthen its foothold in existing markets across North America, India, and Asia Pacific as well as fuel its expansion in new territories across Europe, the Middle East, and Japan. Startup Street spoke to Anupam Gupta, Co-Founder, about the road ahead at Celebal.

India's multi-lingual microblogging platform Koo has so far clocked 50 million downloads with a large increase in users and engagement since January this year. Koo claims to be the only Indian microblog competing with other global microblogging platforms such as Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Mastodon, Parler and also claims that it stands second after Twitter in terms of user downloads. Startup Street spoke to co-founder and CEO, Aprameya Radhakrishna, about Koo's growth and the journey forward.
Senior companionship startup Goodfellows has bagged seed funding from the likes of Niranjan Hiranandani. The company was launched in August 2022 with a token investment from Ratan Tata. It has been trying to help the country's elderly combat social issues. The fresh funding will be used to help the startup strengthen its Bombay operations and expand into newer cities. To discuss this further Startup Street spoke to Shantanu Naidu, Founder, Goodfellows.
Watch video for more.
Also Read: After Ratan Tata, Niranjan Hiranandani invests in Goodfellows
